Why Rachael Ray's Second Trip To Ukraine Has Instagram Touched

Rachael Ray recently paid a second trip to Ukraine following her preliminary visit in May, when she partnered with the organization Ukraine Friends to distribute 1,000 first aid kits to people fleeing the country. People reports that Ray found the experience of meeting refugees, evacuating eastern Ukraine via bus, "overwhelming." The cook posted photos from the war-torn country on her Instagram account with the caption: "Ukraine made me stronger than I've ever felt, because I was surrounded by the bravest people of every age; being of any service to them is an honor and a blessing."

Ray embarked on a similar mission on her subsequent visit to Ukraine, this time revisiting the St. John Bosco Youth Education Center in Lviv. There, she conducted a cooking class with the students to make, at their request, spaghetti and meatballs. She posted a video of the event on social media, giving followers insight into the reality of children being "orphaned by this war."