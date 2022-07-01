Why Rachael Ray's Second Trip To Ukraine Has Instagram Touched
Rachael Ray recently paid a second trip to Ukraine following her preliminary visit in May, when she partnered with the organization Ukraine Friends to distribute 1,000 first aid kits to people fleeing the country. People reports that Ray found the experience of meeting refugees, evacuating eastern Ukraine via bus, "overwhelming." The cook posted photos from the war-torn country on her Instagram account with the caption: "Ukraine made me stronger than I've ever felt, because I was surrounded by the bravest people of every age; being of any service to them is an honor and a blessing."
Ray embarked on a similar mission on her subsequent visit to Ukraine, this time revisiting the St. John Bosco Youth Education Center in Lviv. There, she conducted a cooking class with the students to make, at their request, spaghetti and meatballs. She posted a video of the event on social media, giving followers insight into the reality of children being "orphaned by this war."
Spaghetti and meatballs with a side of 'kindness & love'
Fans quickly jumped into the comments section of this week's Rachael Ray Instagram post, detailing her spaghetti and meatballs preparation session with young Ukrainian students. Instagrammer @erin.martin.32 commented, "Rachael you are a true hero that takes no satisfaction in the praise and accolades, [you're] just there to make a difference!" User @virgomeg5 also chimed in, writing, "You are a true inspiration to the world with a heart of gold...spreading kindness & love when & where needed...thank you for all you do & seeing all your smiles brought a tear to my heart with so much love in that kitchen." Still a third commenter, @amy.lerman, shared, "You make the world better, Rachael."
Ray has encouraged fans to offer assistance to the Ukrainian people in any way that is available to them. "Everyone can do something for Ukraine. Everyone can be a brother or sister to the people who are literally defending democracy for the Western world. With heart and soul, anyone can change the world tomorrow," she wrote in an article for People.