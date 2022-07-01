Jamie Oliver Is Set To Debut His Own Cooking Channel

When you've accomplished as much as Jamie Oliver, you might think there's nothing left. Per Britannica, Oliver has starred in several TV shows, created his own line of cookware, and became a best-selling author of numerous cookbooks. One of his most notable TV shows is "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution," which won an Emmy award for Outstanding Reality Program (per IMDb).

Oliver's love for cooking began when he was just a child, helping out in his parent's pub-style restaurant. After gaining experience in culinary school and through several training programs, he began picking up jobs. It was during a documentary shoot for River Café when he realized he wasn't designed for cooking alone – he was also fantastic in front of a camera. Following years of hard work, the British chef is ready to take the next big step in his ever-growing career.