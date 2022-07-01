Boston Beer Just Let Go Of A Nordic Beverage

That's all, folks. Less than a year after its debut, Boston Beer has officially discontinued its Bevy Long Drink. The Bevy Long Drink was inspired by the Lonkero, a cocktail of gin, tonic, and grapefruit soda originally developed by the Finnish government to celebrate the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics. Boston Beer's version left out the gin and instead incorporated wild juniper berries and citrus flavors into a malt beverage. It came in three flavors: the Hard Citrus Refresher, the Hard Berry Refresher, and the Hard Lemon-Lime Refresher (via Bevy Long Drink's website).

According to a press release from Boston Beer, the Bevy Long Drink hit stores in November 2021, but per VinePair, manufacturing of the beverage has since halted. If you're a fan of this Nordic-inspired drink, there's good news: It may not be discontinued forever. Apparently, the company "believe[s] that Bevy is a great-tasting product that is just a bit ahead of its time," Brittany Zahoruiko, Boston Beer's senior communications manager, told VinePair, adding that the company may "look to reintroduce it to select markets in 2023."