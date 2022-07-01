​​Why Popeyes Is Still Packing Its Chicken With MSG

Since its founding in 1972, Popeyes fans fawned over the chain's fried chicken. Crispy on the inside, juicy on the inside, the southern staple has generated millions as a standalone dish and key ingredient for its now world-famous chicken sandwich.

Of course, though the chain could probably continue with the same recipe for life and be guaranteed a bevy of loyal followers, Popeyes understands that keeping up with the times and distinguishing oneself from competition means taking care to meet to consumer demands. And it seems based on some research, what people want is a guarantee that their food is sourced sustainably and with better-for-you ingredients.

And so it make sense that in last March, Popeyes announced a goal to stop using all artificial preservatives and colors in its fried chicken by the end of 2022, particularly MSG, via Eat This, Not That. If you need a reminder, MSG (short for monosodium glutamate) is a common additive used to enhance savory and umami flavors in food. Per Healthline, it's commonly found in many packaged snacks, soups, frozen dinners, and features as an ingredient at many fast food restaurants — including Popeyes main competition in the chicken (sandwich) wars: Chick-Fil-A, KFC, and McDonald's.

Popeyes' aim to get rid of MSG came along with what the chain called "quality commitments" for its chicken, including a goal to use antibiotic-free poultry and cage-free eggs. However, per a recent report things haven't exactly gone according to plan.