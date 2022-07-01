Why Instagram Isn't Happy About Sam's Club's BBQ Deals

As we enter into the long holiday weekend, folks are gearing up for cookouts and barbecues with their friends and family. According to Slate, Independence Day is the most popular outdoor cooking holiday in the United States. Though the Fourth of July wasn't officially a federal holiday until 1870, the tradition of cooking large meals in the summer began in the early 19th century by colonists in Virginia. At the time, the celebration was more of a community event than an individual family gathering.

Family-style barbecues became popularized in the 20th century when a new charcoal grill hit the market, per Slate, with magazines encouraging families to shift toward the new trend. This is more aligned with how Independence Day is celebrated today: a backyard full of friends and family, while dad asks the all-too-frequent phrase, "How do you like your burger?"

And if he's lucky, he scored those burgers on a great deal. July 4th is also one of the best times for companies to offer summer discounts to consumers. But while the deals posted on social media by warehouse chain Sam's Club are labeled "savings," not everyone seems convinced.