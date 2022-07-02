Why You Should Drink Apple Cider Vinegar, According To A Dietitian

According to Orlando Health, 42% of Americans have reported gaining weight during the pandemic, with the average gain being about 29 pounds. The undesired weight gain can be attributed to several factors, including stress eating, erratic exercise schedules, and more sedentary life, given many were working remotely from home. With summer in full swing, many are attempting to shed a few pounds fast. With so many diets and fads, it can be challenging to determine which things have validity and which do not.

One that's been getting a lot of traction as containing health benefits, including curing bad breath and weight loss, is apple cider vinegar. Well, we were fortunate to have Registered Dietician Trista Best address some of these claims. Before discussing the validity of the purported health benefits, it's essential to understand what apple cider vinegar is and how it's made.

Per Healthline, apple cider vinegar is processed in two steps. Crushed apples are introduced to yeast before bacteria is added. These steps cause fermentation to happen, which eventually leads to an acetic acid. When making unfiltered, organic apple cider vinegar, it also has a substance called mother in it. This is what gives your apple cider vinegar a cloudy appearance, and some argue the mother is also responsible for the alleged benefits we will discuss.