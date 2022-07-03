Why Redditors Expect A Starbucks Summer Deal To Cause Drama

Another month, another special offer from Starbucks – and, wouldn't you know, the chain is being annoyingly vague about certain details! Always asking for trouble when you don't spell out the details, as this leaves too much room for expectation (on the part of customers) and interpretation (on the part of the merchant) leading to inevitable disappointments and, well, drama. All Starbucks will say about its "TuesYay" promo is that on every Tuesday in July, Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a cold beverage, although it does provide the asterisked codicil that says the offer is one per person, is not available on delivery orders, is not good with other offers, and does not include booze, bottles, or "ready to drink" beverages. (Aren't they all "ready to drink" when served?) However, there still seem to be some questions that may have been left unanswered, at least by Starbucks.

While Living On the Cheap seems to feel that Frappuccinos will be covered, as well as iced coffees, iced teas, and just about anything cold aside from the aforementioned bottled and boozy beverages. The Krazy Coupon Lady provides a very short list of included drinks that appears to be limited to non-caffeinated items such as lemonades and the Pink Drink. A recent Reddit thread discussing Starbucks' new promo found that everyone's just as confused over on that platform, up to and including the baristas who are already dreading what lies ahead.