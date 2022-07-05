Serena Williams' Daughter Looks Fit For Bridgerton In A Sweet Tea Time Pic

Every year in late June comes the annual rite known as Wimbledon, and what would a major tennis event be without a Williams sister or two? While Serena Williams was eliminated fairly early from the competition this year, she at least had a nice British vacation with the family: hubby Alexis Ohanian and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. Since Reddit co-founder Ohanian apparently lives by the modern mantra of "pics or it didn't happen," we don't even have to guess at how Williams and her entourage are keeping themselves amused now that she's no longer busy lobbing tennis balls around.

We can't confirm for sure whether Olympia is a fan of period costume dramas, but it seems as if Mommy and Daddy might be binging the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton." As a treat, the couple took their little princess to a Bridgerton-themed tea hosted by London's venerable Lanesborough hotel (despite the fact that, as The Telegraph points out, many Brits aren't fans of what they see as Netflix's very American spin on their history). As per Ohanian's photo spread posted to Instagram Stories (via People) and Twitter, Olympia was looking pretty in peach, but that didn't stop her from attacking the teatime spread with gusto. While she did have a cup of tea at her place setting, she was not shown to partake of the genial beverage. She did, however, imbibe what we assume was juice from a Champagne flute.