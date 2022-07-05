Why Some Redditors Find Trader Joe's Oatmeal Packaging Totally Laughable

It's no news that some of the top-rated food and drink items from Trader Joe's, sold under its own label, are not actually manufactured by the supermarket chain. According to Eater, grocers like Trader Joe's often have exclusive contracts with third-party manufacturers, who supply their products to the stores to be marketed with TJ's branding. That's why, if you've noticed your favorite Trader Joe's product seems to have an identical appearance, ingredients list, and even flavor as another brand's version — minus the differences in packaging — you're bang on.

One Reddit user appears to have made this realization when they recently bought a box of Trader Joe's apples and cinnamon instant oatmeal, posting a picture as proof that the oat pouches look indistinguishable from the ones sold by Harris Teeter. Many commenters were unsurprised to see that both brands are probably made by the same manufacturer, instead focused on an amusing difference between the two.

Whereas the pictured Harris Teeter's instant oatmeal box has little information beyond the different flavors inside the variety pack, the packaging of the Trader's Joe's apples and cinnamon oatmeal boasts the product's healthiness. Besides being an "excellent source of 7 vitamins & minerals" and made with whole grain oats, the box reads, Trader Joe's oatmeal is also "naturally flavored with other natural flavors" — and shoppers can't help but laugh at the obscurity of the tongue-twisting sentence.