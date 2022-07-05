The Ice Cream Brand Health Officials Linked To A Deadly Listeria Outbreak

One thing no brand wants attached to their name is a bacterial outbreak due to their food. Many diners may remember when Chipotle was hit with a $25 million fine, a record high for a food safety case, several years after its notorious E. coli outbreaks that occurred between 2015 and 2018. The highly publicized incidents sickened more than 1,000 people and resulted in major profit losses, as well as a hit to Chipotle's reputation among customers and investors (via CNN Business).

The latest company to find itself in a potential food safety dilemma is Big Olaf Creamery. Founded in 1982, the Florida-based ice cream company claims to use high-quality, hand-mixed ingredients, including high butter fat milk, in every batch of ice cream it makes. According to the CDC, however, the brand has been linked to a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections, leading to an investigation into its products by the FDA, CDC, Florida Department of Health, and other agencies.

Per a food safety alert issued by the CDC, 23 people across 10 different states have been documented as having a Listeria monocytogenes infection between January of 2021 and June of this year. Of the people the agency could gather information from, "20 sick people reported living in or traveling to Florida in the month before they got sick." On July 1, Big Olaf creamery began advising retail stores not to sell its products, letting consumers know that they should discard any Big Olaf ice cream they have at home.