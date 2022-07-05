A Post About Costco Chicken Has Redditors Writing Rap Lyrics

Picture this: You're walking through a grocery store and catch a glimpse of beautifully seasoned, freshly made rotisserie chicken with crispy skin and an aroma that probably makes you salivate just a little bit. You're not alone — who could resist that smell? These chickens are cooked over high heat on a rotating spit so the bird gets golden all over (via Healthline). But not all rotisserie chickens are the same. Some of them have a cult-like following. Yes, we're talking about Costco's rotisserie chickens, which are also the subject of numerous adoring memes on the internet.

Costco is very well known for its rotisserie chickens, famously sold under its Kirkland Signature brand for $4.99. Why does Costco only charge $5 for a whole chicken? The answer is simple: Costco actually loses money on these chickens, the price of which has remained the same since 2009. The rotisserie chickens are actually an incentive to get people to shop at the warehouse, and the low price is "subsidized by the fact that shoppers have to pay a membership fee," per Reader's Digest.

For most customers, though, the "why" behind Costco's cheap chicken isn't nearly as important as the "what:" nearly a week's worth of tasty meals for an affordable price. At least, that's what you'd surmise from a recent Reddit post about the chickens, which have people writing praise-filled rap lyrics about the product online.