Take A Dip Into Summer With Jeni's Pool-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

Swimsuit? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Floppy hat? Check. Lounge chair? Check. Pool float? Check. What else could we possibly be missing for a day of summer fun by the pool? Why, ice cream, of course! When it comes to ice cream flavors designed to be enjoyed by the pool, Jeni's Ice Cream did not disappoint this summer, recently dropping a line of five sun-inspired ice cream flavors in its "At The Pool" collection (via Jeni's website).

The "At The Pool" flavors include Watermelon Taffy (being sold now), described as "an uber creamy, tart candied watermelon" flavor; Golden Nectar (available July 7), which tastes like a "chilled summer chai with cracked caramel; Bombastix Sundae Cone (available July 14), a flavor featuring "double vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks;" Butterscotch Popcorn (to be released July 21), described as similar to a kettle corn taste with "sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch;" and Lemon Bar (available July 28), a vegan ice cream made from lemon curd with shortbread crust and coconut cream mixed in (via Chew Boom). Fans of the brand seem to have positive reactions to the exciting news.