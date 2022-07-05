Padma Lakshmi Has A Simple Response To A Bizarre Egg Recipe

Scrambled eggs. How is it that a food so seemingly simple can generate so much debate and discussion? Gordon Ramsay's scrambled egg recipe is legendary, and it seems like everyone has their own secret ingredient or hack for making scrambled eggs worthy of adoration. Really, though, light and fluffy scrambled eggs should be as simple to make as cracking a few eggs, beating them, and throwing them in a pan. But perhaps in an effort to stand out, it seems like chefs and food writers alike are eager to come up with ways to reinvent the wheel. Unfortunately, not all of them make a lot of sense.

Padma Lakshmi happens to agree. The "Top Chef" judge and James Beard Award-winner (she earned that award for "Taste the Nation" in June 2022) recently made her scrambled eggs opinion known on Twitter after Food Insider posted, "I made scrambled eggs in a slow cooker, and it was worth waiting an hour for them to cook." It was accompanied by a photo of the resulting scrambled eggs that looked, well, rather unique. Lakshmi's quote-tweeted the post and echoed what a lot of people in the comments seemed to be thinking: "Respectfully, no."