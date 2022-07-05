Are The Infamous Hot Dog Rounds Finally Back On The Grill?

The Fourth of July has come and gone. America is officially another year older. But our patriotic holiday is just the beginning of cookout season and it seems like a controversial food — or one that at the very least will provide plenty of conversation for your guests — may have found its way back to our gas and charcoal grills. According to Statista, when the warmer months roll around, 20% of Americans find themselves at the grill several times a month flipping burgers, hot dogs, steaks, or whatever food they might be hankering. In fact, 17% of Americans love this method of cooking so much, they fire up their grill several times a week. Summer just wouldn't be the same without this outdoor cooking fun.

However, one food that made its debut last year and had tongues wagging and keys clacking on Twitter is back for a repeat season. Some members of the Twitterverse have equated this hot dog disguised as a thick meat patty to nothing more than a thick slice of bologna. And an editor from Food & Wine had such a range of emotions she confessed to her followers, "im just unsure how that degree of roundness x thickness would affect the flavor experience and i will not rest until i find out." But if you are a fan of this childhood favorite, this latest hot dog trend might be for you.