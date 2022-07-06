Nicki Minaj Has Added Rap Snacks To Her List Of Barbie Tingz

Nicki Minaj is proving she is indeed a Barbie girl in a Barbie world with her latest addition to her snack playlist. No, TikTok is not freaking out over her shrimp-fried rice again and we aren't clinking our glasses with Minaj's MYX Fusions Moscato. Instead, we are vibing with her and her loyal fans known as "The Barbiez."

According to MTV, Minaj came up with the nickname and it encapsulates all the people who can sing every word of every song the artist has ever performed. Minaj explained in an interview that the origin of the name of this group is a result of how inclusive this doll has become over the years. Minaj said at the time, "Barbie's been such a staple in our culture that as women, no matter what color you are, it's almost like there's always a Barbie that you can relate to, especially when they made Barbie's that went to work, [and so on]." The "Say So" singer elaborated further stating, "'Barbiez' are more of a movement than a toy reference."

Minaj, the Barbie of all Barbiez, has teamed up with Rap Snack, according to People, to pay homage to her fellow Barbiez. The entertainer has created a savory, crunchy food that is really a nod to each and every one of her followers who are sharing their excitement on social media.