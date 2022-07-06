Why A Florida Town Once Changed Its Name To Miracle Whip

Mayonnaise looks similar enough to Miracle Whip that you might not even be able to tell them apart — at least not by sight. Flavor, now that's another story. Whereas both are essentially just emulsions of eggs, oil, and a tangy acid (e.g. lemon juice), Miracle Whip cannot be labeled as "mayonnaise" in the U.S. because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's labeling laws require oil to comprise at least 65% of mayonnaise. Furthermore, Miracle Whip contains a presumably proprietary blend of garlic, paprika, mustard, high fructose corn syrup, and other ingredients, per H-E-B. In other words, Miracle Whip is not mayo.

That being said, there was a time when Mayo was Miracle Whip. No, that's not a typo. We meant to capitalize the "M" in Mayo, because we're talking not about the crucial ingredient in a BLT, but rather the "one-red-light" town of Mayo, population circa 1,200. Mayo is the county seat of Florida's Lafayette County, per Natural North Florida, which promises that "Mayo is the kind of place where, if you stay for a few days, your stress level will drop and may just disappear altogether. Never mind the fact that there were a few days back in 2018 when Mayo and Miracle Whip became hopelessly conflated, according to USA Today.

Well, maybe not hopelessly; it was, after all the mayor of Mayo's choice to change the town's name to Miracle Whip.