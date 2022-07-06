What You Need To Know About Grubhub's Amazon Prime Deal
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
This year, Amazon's annual Prime Day is actually a two-day event that will take place on July 12 and 13, according to a recent press release. It officially begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12, but pre-Prime Day sales have already been rolling since June 21, per Consumer Reports. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, and if you are already, congratulations, because Prime Day offers some legit great deals. However, money expert Clark Howard advises shoppers to stay alert for so-called deals that aren't actually so good. Plus, Amazon also occasionally vexes its Prime members with new and unanticipated charges, such as instating a Whole Foods delivery fee for Prime members.
If you're not a Prime Member but you think the pros of membership might outweigh the con then congratulations to you as well, because Amazon is currently all about offering enticements to those who might be on the fence about joining. For one thing, the site is offering a free trial month, which means if Prime Day doesn't meet your expectations, you can bail, no further obligation (via Consumer Reports). Furthermore, Amazon has added a number of savings opportunities to its existing litany of Prime membership benefits, including a deal offered in partnership with Grubhub. Here's what you need to know about the Grubhub Amazon Prime deal, as well as all the other deals Amazon is offering along with it.
If you're a Grubhub customer, your Amazon Prime membership could nearly pay for itself
The first thing to know about the Grubhub Amazon Prime deal is if you're already a Prime member, all the savings that Amazon is offering as enticements to potential members will apply equally to you, according to a press release. Arguably the deal that will prove most meaningful to people is a free one-year membership to Grubhub, the food delivery service. That means a year of fee-free deliveries from Grubhub (at least for deliveries over $12, per the press release).
According to CBS News, a one-year Grubhub+ membership costs approximately $120. So assuming that you order from Grubhub or think you might if it weren't for that pesky delivery charge, then that free Grubhub membership could pay for itself since the annual charge for an Amazon Prime membership is just $19 more. In addition, as a Grubhub member, there's a continuing opportunity to participate in Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which benefits at least 20 charitable causes throughout the U.S. All of this is subject to applicable terms and conditions, which you can read here.
In addition, Amazon is offering a few other benefits to Prime members as of today. These include exclusive Prime Video content and deals on electronics in connection with Amazon Prime's broadcast of Thursday Night Football, as well as some deals that might interest collectors and fans of NFL-licensed products and gamers who play League of Legends.