What You Need To Know About Grubhub's Amazon Prime Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This year, Amazon's annual Prime Day is actually a two-day event that will take place on July 12 and 13, according to a recent press release. It officially begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12, but pre-Prime Day sales have already been rolling since June 21, per Consumer Reports. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, and if you are already, congratulations, because Prime Day offers some legit great deals. However, money expert Clark Howard advises shoppers to stay alert for so-called deals that aren't actually so good. Plus, Amazon also occasionally vexes its Prime members with new and unanticipated charges, such as instating a Whole Foods delivery fee for Prime members.

If you're not a Prime Member but you think the pros of membership might outweigh the con then congratulations to you as well, because Amazon is currently all about offering enticements to those who might be on the fence about joining. For one thing, the site is offering a free trial month, which means if Prime Day doesn't meet your expectations, you can bail, no further obligation (via Consumer Reports). Furthermore, Amazon has added a number of savings opportunities to its existing litany of Prime membership benefits, including a deal offered in partnership with Grubhub. Here's what you need to know about the Grubhub Amazon Prime deal, as well as all the other deals Amazon is offering along with it.