How The Only Costco In Iceland Saved A Redditor

If you're out traveling, you might not be heading into local grocery stores to get everyday necessities. Instead, you're more likely to be enjoying the local cuisine or popping into stores to pick up a snack or two. While it's unlikely that you need to make a Costco run on an international trip, a Costco trip saved one traveler's vacation to Iceland.

Although there's only one Costco location in the county, Costco is incredibly popular in Iceland, and about 70% of residents have a store membership. But this Costco store was also extremely handy for a traveler who came to Iceland on a three week vacation and shared their story on Reddit. In the post, u/seventeen2nds explained that the airline lost all of their luggage for the trip, but they were able to grab plenty of clothes at the Costco in Reykjavik. They said, "It was such a relief to see them 3,000 miles from home. They saved the trip!"

That's certainly a ringing endorsement for the store, and we can guess that the familiarity of the maze of aisles was also comforting after a travel disaster. While Costco is known for their food products, samples, and food court, Costco actually makes $7 billion dollars a year from selling clothing.