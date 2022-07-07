The Trader Joe's Tea Instagram Is Elated To Have Back

From green to mint, chamomile to ginger, there is an infinite list of tea options to choose between at the grocery store. But which one is the most popular of them all? According to Coffee Affection, black tea is the most popular tea in the world, and is particularly beloved in the United States.

If you are a fan of this popular beverage, then you may be particularly intrigued by Trader Joe's hot new item. User @traderjoeslist took to Instagram to share that TJ's mint watermelon flavored black tea is back on shelves. "A summer favorite is back!" @traderjoeslist captioned the post. "Will you be revisiting this refreshing summer tea?"

For the majority of TJ fans, the answer is most likely a decisive "yes." Users expressed their excitement in the comment section, with one user writing "My favorite summer tea!!," while another raved "A true favorite. soooo good." While this tea can be consumed hot or cold, many users recommended trying this tea chilled. Previous buyers also hinted at some of the tea's flavor profiles. One user claimed that the tea tasted a lot like bubblegum, while another revealed that it was reminiscent of a jolly rancher.