How California Ended Up With A Ridiculous Amount Of Extra Almonds

For decades, it seems that the peanut has been the go-to nut when it comes to food products, but the almond is gaining ground. From almond milk and almond butter to almond meal and almond flour gaining traction in the marketplace, this teardrop-shaped seed (yes, it's the seed of the almond fruit and not an actual nut at all) is surely a hot commodity.

After all, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the almond is the nation's most popular tree nut. Agricultural Economic Insights says that as of 2017 Americans began eating an average of two pounds per person each year, a huge increase from the average consumption recorded twenty years prior of just over half a pound. The Washington Post further illustrates this shocking increase by reporting a 220% rise in demand since 2005. It is important to note, however, that the peanut is not a "tree nut" as they are legumes that grow beneath the ground. So, the peanut still reigns as the top nut, per The Washington Post.

Sunny California holds the title as the world's largest almond producer, supplying roughly 80% of the planet's almonds (via Almond Board of California). With the demand for almonds steadily increasing, one would think that these tree nuts would be scooped up as fast as they're grown. However, California has wound up with an alarming amount of stranded almonds on their hands.