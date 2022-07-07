The Cheesecake Factory's Newest Flavor Is Far From Its Traditional Recipe
While The Cheesecake Factory may be known for a lot of things, it is perhaps most renowned for its ridiculously large menu. Many people may have speculated as to why the menu is so big and there are a few theories floating around. The authors of "Talk Triggers," Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin theorized that The Cheesecake Factory menu is just that, a talk trigger to spur interesting customer conversations (via Insider).
Meanwhile, the chain's founder, David Marshall Overton, claims that the large menu grew as a result of positive customer response (via Thrillist). "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years," Overton shared with Nation's Restaurant News in 2017. "That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current." That said, there are some items that you should absolutely never order from The Cheesecake Factory.
While two of the most popular dishes at The Cheesecake Factory are the avocado egg rolls and the chicken Madeira, this Calabasas-based chain does live up to its namesake with 40 different cheesecakes on the menu. But customers shouldn't get too comfortable with the current selection. In true Cheesecake Factory fashion, this chain is switching up the menu, and adding one more dessert to its vast repertoire. And let's just say, the latest cheesecake addition is not anything like "The Original."
The Cheesecake Factory's new Basque cheesecake has a special spin to it
Move aside, fresh strawberry! While you may be one of The Cheesecake Factory's most popular cheesecakes, there's a new cheesecake in town. According to Business Wire, The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day in the best way it knows how — with a new cheesecake, of course. The latest dessert to join the ever-growing menu is the classic Basque cheesecake, which originates from San Sebastian, Spain.
Unlike the chain's "Original" cheesecake, which is a smooth, dense and creamy cake, Basque cheesecakes are typically light, crustless, and burnt on the top, as noted by South China Morning Post and Bon Appétit. The Cheesecake Factory's version will include the same custard center and caramel flavors as a traditional Basque cheesecake, but it will also have its own spin to it. This new menu item will also be topped with whipped cream and fruit, as seen above.
On top of a new cheesecake debut, The Cheesecake Factory will also be donating funds to Feeding America in honor of National Cheesecake Day. For every slice of cheesecake sold, $1 will be donated to this national nonprofit on July 30, along with an extra 25 cents for slices of the new Basque flavor.