The Cheesecake Factory's Newest Flavor Is Far From Its Traditional Recipe

While The Cheesecake Factory may be known for a lot of things, it is perhaps most renowned for its ridiculously large menu. Many people may have speculated as to why the menu is so big and there are a few theories floating around. The authors of "Talk Triggers," Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin theorized that The Cheesecake Factory menu is just that, a talk trigger to spur interesting customer conversations (via Insider).

Meanwhile, the chain's founder, David Marshall Overton, claims that the large menu grew as a result of positive customer response (via Thrillist). "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years," Overton shared with Nation's Restaurant News in 2017. "That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current." That said, there are some items that you should absolutely never order from The Cheesecake Factory.

While two of the most popular dishes at The Cheesecake Factory are the avocado egg rolls and the chicken Madeira, this Calabasas-based chain does live up to its namesake with 40 different cheesecakes on the menu. But customers shouldn't get too comfortable with the current selection. In true Cheesecake Factory fashion, this chain is switching up the menu, and adding one more dessert to its vast repertoire. And let's just say, the latest cheesecake addition is not anything like "The Original."