The Unexpected Way Restaurants Are Dealing With Inflation

If you've been paying any attention to the news (or your bank account), you likely already know that inflation is at a record high. But you don't really need to monitor the Consumer Price Index to know about rising costs. Anyone who has purchased gas, gone grocery shopping, or gone out to eat in recent months has probably already felt the pain of rising inflation for themselves. As a result, many consumers are changing their spending habits, tightening their purse strings and being extra careful with their budgets. For many, this means forgoing luxuries and cutting down on nonessential expenses. Often, one of the first things to go is eating out, which is bad news for the restaurant industry.

According to Revenue Management Solutions, quick service restaurant traffic dropped by 9.4% in April of 2022 compared to the same time last year, and restaurant owners are starting to feel the pinch. Boston-based pizzeria owner Joseph Charles told NPR that because of inflation, "it's harder to do business than it was in the pandemic." Pressured by rising costs, many restaurants have been forced to raise their menu prices to stay afloat. However, some eateries have recently decided to take a decidedly different approach.