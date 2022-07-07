The Snack Trader Joe's Shoppers Say Is Like Spicy Froot Loops

Kettle corn is like popcorn's more fun and flavorful cousin. While popcorn is a great way to satisfy a salty snack craving, kettle corn is typically prepared in a cast-iron kettle or Dutch oven with salt, oil, and sugar to give it a sweet, crispy taste, according to differencebetween.net. The snack dates all the way back to at least 18th century Germany and was traditionally sweetened with sugar, molasses, and caramel, per America's Favorite Gourmet Popcorn. And while sugar, salt, and caramel are all still common kettle corn flavors, there is no shortage of interesting new varieties on the market these days.

The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's has been known to offer some interesting popcorn snacks, having turned shopper's heads in the past with their sweet, slightly tangy Key Lime Kettle Popcorn, which fans have called "a little bit of magic" and "fantastic, scrumptious, delectable, and then some!" via Bake at 350. And now, it appears they have another popular snack on their hands with the release of their newest Chili Pineapple Kettle Popcorn. This item adds sweet pineapple and spicy chili to the satisfying crunch of kettle corn, creating a one-of-a-kind popcorn flavor that fans can't seem to get enough of.