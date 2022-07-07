The Snack Trader Joe's Shoppers Say Is Like Spicy Froot Loops
Kettle corn is like popcorn's more fun and flavorful cousin. While popcorn is a great way to satisfy a salty snack craving, kettle corn is typically prepared in a cast-iron kettle or Dutch oven with salt, oil, and sugar to give it a sweet, crispy taste, according to differencebetween.net. The snack dates all the way back to at least 18th century Germany and was traditionally sweetened with sugar, molasses, and caramel, per America's Favorite Gourmet Popcorn. And while sugar, salt, and caramel are all still common kettle corn flavors, there is no shortage of interesting new varieties on the market these days.
The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's has been known to offer some interesting popcorn snacks, having turned shopper's heads in the past with their sweet, slightly tangy Key Lime Kettle Popcorn, which fans have called "a little bit of magic" and "fantastic, scrumptious, delectable, and then some!" via Bake at 350. And now, it appears they have another popular snack on their hands with the release of their newest Chili Pineapple Kettle Popcorn. This item adds sweet pineapple and spicy chili to the satisfying crunch of kettle corn, creating a one-of-a-kind popcorn flavor that fans can't seem to get enough of.
Trader Joe's shoppers posted positive reviews of this new sweet and spicy kettle corn
Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed made a social media post about the new chili pineapple kettle corn, telling their followers "it's so so good" and saying "it tastes a little like spicy fruit loops!" Many of their followers agreed with this assessment, with one user saying it "definitely tastes like fruit loops!!" While another linked its taste to "fruity pebbles."
Although this kettle corn comes with a dusting of chili powder, some commenters reported that it was more sweet than spicy. Follower @missemilyc called the spice level "mild," adding "I didn't really taste much...Like, 1/10 spice level." But while it might not have a huge kick of heat, plenty of Trader Joe's shoppers seemed to like this kettle corn flavor just fine the way it is. "Omg I'm addicted already! That spiceeee," raved @traderjoeshungry. "Okay stop im literally sprinting to get these," replied another follower, while another peppered the comments section with the heart-eye emoji. Other interested shoppers hadn't yet tasted the kettle corn, but said they were "intrigued" by the uniquely flavored snack. "That sounds like a fun popcorn," wrote @wholefoodssnacks. So although you might not necessarily think of sweet cereal and popcorn in the same vein, based on these social media responses, it certainly seems that Trader Joe's fans are not dissatisfied with this intriguingly sweet and spicy kettle corn variety.