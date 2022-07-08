What Joel McHale Has Learned About Baking From Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive

Fans of "Crime Scene Kitchen" are rejoicing at the news that the show is gearing up to return for a second season on Fox. While the release date of the new season hasn't yet been revealed, hungry viewers can rest assured that host Joel McHale and judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp will be back to welcome a new set of courageous, investigative bakers and determine whose baking skills are worth the $100,000 prize.

Mashed recently caught up with McHale, who confirmed that Season 2 has already been filmed. Once again, viewers are sure to be delighted and impressed as the contestants decipher the dessert left behind in the Crime Scene Kitchen and then try to replicate the confection (and outdo their competitors) before the clock runs out.

"I am intimidated by them," McHale said of the bakers who dare to take on the challenge. "Whereas Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp are true experts," he said, the way he sees it, he's just there to make people laugh and indulge in free dessert. "I'm the host wearing neat sweaters."

But all jokes aside, McHale admits it's "really amazing to see the level of skill" that goes into "executing these very intricate desserts that are so tasty." Over the course of two seasons, he says he's gleaned some serious dessert wisdom. "I never knew there were so many different kinds of buttercream. It's crazy," he said, and that's just the icing on the cake.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, McHale shared the biggest lesson he's learned about baking while hosting "Crime Scene Kitchen." He also explained how it makes him even more impressed by the talent he gets to witness during the chaos that is a culinary competition.