Joel McHale Launches A Quest For Real Gold With Rold Gold - Exclusive Interview

Were you surprised just how often Rold Gold actually does pop up in pieces of pop culture?

Yeah. The way that America has branded things is an art unto itself, and I'm not kidding. When you watch television shows that have the fake labels, you immediately get pulled out of the show, because you're like, "That's not real," but when you see actual brands ...

Tony Scott, of all people, said it about [product placement] in the first "Top Gun." He was like, "Those things are beautiful and they're very distinctly American." I thought that was really cool. I didn't think about it that way.

Can you talk a little bit on the inspiration behind this campaign. How would you describe Rold Gold's connection to pop culture throughout the decades?

Think about [around] 106 years ago [when Rold Gold] started making these pretzels, and then it becomes this empire, like Lego or something like that. This is older than that. It's so ubiquitous in a really good way, because people love eating them. If someone's eating at a barbecue on television or in a movie, you're going to see them ... You'll see that there's a zillion hints and clues on roldgold.com and you'll be like, "Oh, it's everywhere." You can win gold, actual gold. Think about it.

It's no surprise that you, being the king of pop culture in many ways, would be involved with a campaign like this. What's your favorite pop culture era or moment?

Probably when I was doing "The Soup" since E! was paying me to tell jokes, which had never happened to me before in my life. That era was really fun because it was ... I don't want to say it's the golden age of reality shows, but there was an unpolished, unknown ... That's when reality shows exploded and there were no rules at that point. Now, a lot of reality is very polished. The edges are definitely worn down, so no one gets hurt. There's a formula to a lot of them, but before, during that time it was ... Who knew what was going to be happening?

From "Jersey Shore" to every show Flava Flav was on, to "Being Bobby Brown", to ... well, I guess "The Real World" kicked the whole thing off. It really has changed. The rules are different now, but boy ... We always had so many extra clips that we could have shown. I don't know if that's the case now. Television and how you consume it has changed drastically, but yeah, that was a really fun time.