The Sweet Way Andrew Zimmern Paid Tribute To Godfather Legend James Caan
On July 7, a spokesperson for James Caan took to Twitter to announce that the beloved actor had died on the evening of July 6. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tweet read. According to Variety, Caan was 82 years old and known for many movies including "The Godfather," "Elf," "Thief," and "Brian's Song."
According to The Famous People, James Caan was born in Bronx, New York, and developed a love for acting during his time at Hofstra University. Shortly after, he dropped out and attended classes at Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. After a successful acting career, Caan was eventually inducted into the Hollywood Walk and Fame and honored with his own star.
Many celebrities took to social media after Caan's passing to send condolences to the family. One such tribute came from Chef Andrew Zimmern on July 7.
Twitter floods with condolences
Chef and TV show host Andrew Zimmern posted a heartfelt message honoring James Caan on his Twitter account. "Rollerball, Thief, Misery, Comes a Horseman, Bridge Too Far, The Killer Elite, Cinderella Liberty, Hide In Plain Sight, The Gambler and The GF and Brian's Song, And many more," Zimmern began. "James Caan was singular. NY-er, Neighborhood Playhouse ... and always controversial. RIP my man."
Along with the chef and "Bizarre Foods" host, many actors who starred alongside James Caan flooded Twitter with messages of their own, per Daily Mail. "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," "The Godfather" co-star Al Pacino said. "It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him."
"Eraser" co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, "He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I'll miss him."