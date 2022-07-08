TikTok Is In Disbelief That A Costco Item Could Have This Much Salt

Tiktoker @costcogem shared in a video that Real Good Foods Supreme Pizza Bowls are being sold for $15.99 at Costco, and they certainly looked really good. However, as @costcogem pointed out various nutritional aspects of these bowls, followers were quick to notice the sodium content. In one serving, there is 1550 mg of salt, which amounts to 67% of the recommended daily intake of sodium. We know they say salt is the spice of life, but too much salt may lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, or even a stroke, per Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

One member of this community observed, "People really don't check the sodium on the things they eat." While another expressed tempered excitement, writing, "Pizza look good but sorry sodium is too d#$n high 67% ... are you kidding me!!!" Real Good Foods is known for being low carb as well as free from processed grains and gluten-free but, unfortunately, not low or salt-free. One TikTok user probably summed up the general overall reception to this product with, "Ya im gonna have to pass on that sodium pizza."