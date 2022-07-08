TikTok Is Cracking Up Over This 'Truth' About Trader Joe's Cashiers

While Trader Joe's as we know it first opened in 1967, it wasn't until the incredibly popular grocery chain began expanding across the U.S. in the '90s that it started to gain an impressively die-hard following (per Spoon University). The store — which prides itself on selling a host of exclusive products, according to its website — earns "about $13.7 billion in sales per year" (via Business Insider), thanks to shoppers that are dedicated to making sure they do their weekly grocery run with the company. In fact, Trader Joe's fans are so serious about shopping with the chain that there is actually an established group made up of people who come together to drive almost two hours to get their Trader Joe's fix.

Aside from the grocery options it sells, CNBC Make It actually credited a lot of Trader Joe's success to its proactive staff members. The same article noted that Trader Joe's is adamant about choosing hands-on people to compose its stores' teams. And based on a recent TikTok video about the cashiers at Trader Joe's, it seems the grocery store has indeed been hiring the most personable cashiers possible. Although, as revealed in the TikTok, that may not always have the effect the brand wants for customers.