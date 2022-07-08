The Trader Joe's Prank That Has TikTok Screaming

Trader Joe's is no doubt beloved for its wide selection of unique, affordable products, but for many shoppers, what makes the grocery chain a standout is its "exceptionally friendly" staff. Forever smiling, forever gracious, forever knowing exactly what to suggest and what items to pair together; they're practically anomalies in the customer service world. At one point, there was a widespread myth going around that alleged they are trained to flirt with customers, though it turns out that isn't true. They really are that nice!

It turns out employees are well aware of their reputation and have no qualms making jokes about it, as evidenced by one now-deleted TikTok video that showed two Trader Joe's crew members pulling a hilarious prank.

Set inside an unnamed Trader Joe's, the clip showed the POV of a "customer" approaching a cash register to pay for a gallon of milk. After a moment of seemingly ordinary small talk, the friendly cashier then asked if the customer wanted a bag for their purchase. "Yes, please," they replied. That's when things took an unexpected turn — with a cheerful, knowing smile, the employee then unscrewed the cap on the gallon of milk and began pouring its entire contents into one of Trader Joe's signature brown paper bags. As the video cut to different angles showing the milk splashing into the bag, the employee appeared totally oblivious to the absurdity of the situation, staring directly at the customer with a straight face and asking, "Are you paying with cash or card?"