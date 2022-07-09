The Hot Honey Trend Is Heating Up Like Never Before

Condiments are a pretty essential food group in our refrigerator. Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, relish, and a myriad of salad dressings could be needed at a sandwich's notice. These flavor enhancing sauces and spreads make everything taste that much better. But when it comes to the condiment du jour, the one that has everyone talking and smacking their lips in anticipation, it has to be hot honey. In fact, hot honey has been having a moment since Mike's Hot Honey was thrust into the spotlight back in 2015, per CBS News. Not familiar with this trend? We'll get you up to speed.

Hot honey is exactly what it sounds like — heat meets sweet in this sticky condiment infused with spicy chilis. Mike Kurtz, who created Mike's Hot Honey, discovered his inspiration during a trip to Brazil where he found himself squirting this sweet and spicy mix onto his pizza. It was love at first bite, and Kurtz brought the concept back to the States where he found a market of like-minded taste buds. He began "drizzling" hot honey on the pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and the rest is history (via Mike's Hot Honey). Well, almost. It appears this trendy condiment is spicing things up and is about to break another culinary barrier.