The Hot Honey Trend Is Heating Up Like Never Before
Condiments are a pretty essential food group in our refrigerator. Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, relish, and a myriad of salad dressings could be needed at a sandwich's notice. These flavor enhancing sauces and spreads make everything taste that much better. But when it comes to the condiment du jour, the one that has everyone talking and smacking their lips in anticipation, it has to be hot honey. In fact, hot honey has been having a moment since Mike's Hot Honey was thrust into the spotlight back in 2015, per CBS News. Not familiar with this trend? We'll get you up to speed.
Hot honey is exactly what it sounds like — heat meets sweet in this sticky condiment infused with spicy chilis. Mike Kurtz, who created Mike's Hot Honey, discovered his inspiration during a trip to Brazil where he found himself squirting this sweet and spicy mix onto his pizza. It was love at first bite, and Kurtz brought the concept back to the States where he found a market of like-minded taste buds. He began "drizzling" hot honey on the pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and the rest is history (via Mike's Hot Honey). Well, almost. It appears this trendy condiment is spicing things up and is about to break another culinary barrier.
Hot honey is going mainstream
According to Eater, hot honey just went mainstream with the launch of Heinz 57's Hot Chili Honey and Black Truffle Honey. The food site goes on to share that Heinz enlisted the help of chefs Lee Wolen and Joe Frillman to create these newest members in their condiment line-up which will hit grocery store shelves on July 19. But they aren't the only company jumping on this fiery bandwagon.
Per a press release, Wingstop, the Dallas based chain that serves up all things chicken wings, recently announced their menu has a new addition. The fast food restaurant revealed they are offering a new Hot Honey Rub. Wingstop's riff on this trend is a little different in that it is a "crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub," but the company notes, it still boasts the sweet golden flavor of honey matched with a little cayenne pepper and ancho chili. While this hot honey dry rub is only expected to hang around through the summer season, it definitely speaks to the demand for this hot condiment. QSR Magazine reports hot honey's growth on menus saw a 187% increase from 2016 to 2020 and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. We can't wait to see where it will pop-up next.