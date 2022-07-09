The Sweet Way Pieology Used Lemons To Celebrate Blueberries

Blueberries and lemons are a classic combo that plays a starring role in baking, cocktails, and even gelato during the summer months when blueberries are in season and at their sweetest. A quick Google search will reveal that for whatever reason, people's taste buds seem to really enjoy this dynamic duo. A food reporter for the Baltimore Sun shared how much she loves these two fruits paired together in baked goods, referencing Anna Pump, who co-authored "Country Weekend Entertaining: Seasonal Recipes From Loaves and Fishes and the Bridgehampton Inn." Pump wrote in her cookbook, "Blueberries are lovely, but not on their own unless you add some lemon. The acid complements the rather blandness of the blueberry."

We will let you debate the merits of that statement, but clearly, there are people who think the two flavors together are delicious. And Pieology, the California pizza chain that says there are 78 billion pizza combinations to be had (via PR Newswire), must agree. Per Chew Boom, in honor of National Blueberry Day, July 8, the pizza chain announced a new dessert that boasts these fruity flavors. Temporarily expanding a menu that includes stone-fired pizzas, salads, and cinnamon churro dessert pizza, the eatery has added a new cookie.