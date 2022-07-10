The Russian McDonald's Menu Was Just Dealt A Huge Blow

When Vkusno & tochka ("Tasty and that's it") – the successor to McDonald's in Russia – first unveiled its new logo, the red circle followed by two plump orange lines were described by media outlets like BBC as "a burger and two French fries." Unfortunately, it now seems the logo will be the closest diners will be able to get to Vkusno & tochka's fries because the rebranded chain has been forced to take the popular salty, crunchy treat off its menu, at least for now.

The restaurant chain told Russia's state news agency Tass, per Insider, that the right potatoes for making the fries are currently hard to come by thanks to the previous year's bad harvest. As an added complication, the restaurant chain said that it is "impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes for enterprises in Russia."

Experiencing problems with the potato supply chain is not unique to Russia. Mcdonald's itself has had problems meeting French fry demand in other countries, including Japan, Earlier this year the chain had to stop selling medium and large fries for nearly a month at its 2,900 Japanese restaurants, per Japan Times. This also isn't the first hiccup Vkusno & tochka has experienced since it opened its doors in June as a rebranded, homegrown version of the Golden Arches.