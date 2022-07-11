Reddit Was Impressed By The Creative Transformation Of A Kirkland Liquor Bottle

Summertime is here, which means that the one thing many of us have been waiting for is ready to kick off: outdoor cocktail parties. All that's left to do now is to choose which drinks to order at the bar or mix up at home in our own kitchens. That should be easy enough, as there's a vast variety of classic cocktails you should know how to make. So far, some of the most popular cocktails this year include the old-fashioned, dry martini, and daiquiri, reports VinePair.

The negroni, in fact, is at the top spot, consisting of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth (via Liquor.com), which means that an increasing number of people are balancing the summer sweet life by taking their cocktails on the bitter side. However, the popularity of sweet and tangy margaritas has never waned. A consistent favorite in the warmer months, an authentic margarita should be made with a mixture of lime juice, Cointreau, and tequila, says TasteAtlas, and garnished with salt on the rim and a little wheel of lime. But who said the drink has to be enjoyed in the traditional margarita glass? One margarita that was served in an unusual way recently made the rounds on Reddit, and people are pretty impressed by the resourceful piece of glassware.