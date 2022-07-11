Why Social Media Users Have A Beef With Morton's Steakhouse

Unfortunately for Morton's, the billboard became just another target for irate pro-abortion rights activists including noted Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss who tweeted an image of the billboard along with the caption, "Morton's Steakhouse should rethink its billboards."

Some social media users disagreed. "I don't want them to rethink their billboard. I appreciate them upfront telling me who they are and that I am not someone whose money they want. The truth goes a long way with me, all the way to my favorite steakhouse which isn't Mortons," fumed one, while another said, "Nope. I love it when companies out themselves. Morton steakhouse Is subpar to other steakhouses. It's the Olive Garden of steaks."

But others rose to Morton's defense, like one social media user who chided Beschloss, "Oh come on now! It's meant to be a silly advertisement." Another asked, "Is there an issue with marketing to men? Should we only sell products to women? Maybe forbid men from carrying currency?"