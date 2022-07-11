Why Andrew Zimmern Cried On Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend - Exclusive

The television personality explained that the Netflix hit carried "important moments" that had little to do with the food itself. Andrew Zimmern said, "There were some dishes that overwhelmed me. I cried three times on camera, and I cried another four times that they didn't put in the show because they don't want me to be the crying judge." He continued to say that competitor Gabriel Kamara made a chocolate tamale that reminded him of going to his grandmother's house.

The chef argued that the most important moment for him on the show, however, was the history behind Yia Vang's dish (a version of larb). He said, "Possibly the most important moment for me — living in Minnesota, where the largest Hmong community in America lives — [was] seeing a chef who is Hmong, who was born in a refugee camp, cooking food that is of an ethnic people." He continued, "They do not have their own country, and are doing it on a global stage. I started crying like a baby."

Zimmern mentioned that picking favorite dishes was difficult, as there were so many highly accredited chefs that "blew his mind." Are there any extra seats at the judges' table to try out some of that mind-blowing food? Most recently, the television personality also appeared as a guest judge on "Silos Baking Competition" with Joanna Gaines and Zoë François. Sounds like a tasteful year for Andrew Zimmern.

