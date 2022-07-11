46% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Garlic Bread

Americans have a history of creating, devouring, and popularizing less-than authentically genuine Italian dishes. And garlic bread stands alongside pepperoni pizza and shrimp scampi as some of the most famously adored Italian-American foods that people in the U.S. won't be able to find in Italy (per The Washington Post).

A savory treat consisting of thick bread slathered with garlic and butter, garlic bread may have only been inspired by traditional Italian cuisine, but its delicious recipe has become a meal-time staple in the States. As The Nibble notes, the dish takes its cues from classic Italian bruschetta.

But while adventurous chefs may enjoy making garlic bread from scratch, those who are looking for a quick side dish will often opt to prepare garlic bread they found in their grocery store's frozen section. And people who frequently dine on frozen garlic bread are likely to have a favorite brand they always pick up for dinner. However, in a survey conducted by Mashed of 526 U.S. respondents to discover the best pre-packaged garlic bread, one frozen garlic bread brand was given the title of tastiest.