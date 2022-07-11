Nestle Toll House Is Ready For Fall With Its Returning Cookie Dough Flavors

With cooler weather, fluffy sweaters, Halloween, and pumpkin-flavored everything, it's easy to see why fall is such a well-loved season. In fact, despite its lack of warmth, most Americans have a sunnier disposition in autumn, according to a survey from People. So as we enter into the hot and humid depths of midsummer, many people are longing for the time of year where the leaves start to change from green to red.

Luckily, Nestle Toll House seems to be on the same page as its fall-loving fans. The company, best known for its chocolate chips and break-and-bake cookies, has been a longtime producer of seasonally themed pre-made cookies.

Earlier this year, Toll House brought its Easter-egg themed cookies to the refrigerator aisle to celebrate the holiday. And now, Nestle Toll House is giving cookie fans an early taste of fall with the return of some of its familiar autumn-influenced flavors.