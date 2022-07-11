How Tyson Foods Is Planning Its Comeback

After numerous challenges during the pandemic, Tyson Foods is working to bounce back as the nation's largest poultry producer. Company CEO Donnie King told The Wall Street Journal on Monday that Tyson has "not been where we want to be from a performance perspective; from an execution perspective." The company has faced increased chicken feed costs totaling more than $285 million over the last six months (via WSJ).

To combat these challenges, Tyson released in its Q2 earnings report that it plans to increase productivity and efficiency, as well as expand its online shopping presence. The company forecasts a 1% increase in USDA production compared to 2021, and hopes to see stronger sales later in 2022, since inflation has not hit chicken prices as hard as beef and pork prices (per the USDA). Tyson also plans to partner with SideChef to add shoppable QR codes to Walmart's and Target's websites — a new feature that many companies are exploring to make it easier for shoppers to buy ingredients for recipes, according to Grocery Dive. The company is also planning $1 billion in "productivity savings" by the end of fiscal year 2024, according to the report. It's a series of changes that the company hopes can revive shareholders' confidence and recoup lost ground.