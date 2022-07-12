Whataburger's New Shake Flavor Is A Twist On A Southern Delight

Lounging in the sun, taking in the delicious aromas wafting from the grill, and enjoying a sweet scoop of a classic dessert at the end of your meal is the perfect way to spend a summer day. And if you're longing for a taste of nostalgia on the table this summer, you may want to take notice of the new shake flavor Whataburger is blending up this season. There's no monkeying around with this southern favorite flavor, which is being featured as part of a limited-time shake offering at the chain.

Certain desserts are universal, but others are rooted in a particular region. Some are obvious, like New York cheesecake, Boston cream pie, and Mississippi mud pie. But for many southerners, banana pudding has become that simple dessert that always receives applause around the table. Serious Eats did a deep dive on the evolution of this layered dessert sometimes served in mason jars, and found that while banana pudding didn't instantly arrive into this world as a Southern treat, it "has a strong, genuine Southern identity that stretches back more than half a century." Indeed, banana pudding can be found at church potlucks, barbecue restaurants, and now, flavoring a Whataburger shake.