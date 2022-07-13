The Surprising Food Andrew Zimmern Will Never Eat Again - Exclusive

Picky eaters know the feeling of disliking food all too well. Maybe you were feeling spicy on a night out and decided to try a new meal off the menu, but it just wasn't what your taste buds thought it would be. Do tomatoes ruin anyone else's dinner?

You're not alone — your favorite chefs have tried a multitude of foods, some of which they may not enjoy, either. Andrew Zimmern, known for the "Bizarre Foods" franchise, has one particular food in mind that he doesn't like.

During an exclusive interview, Zimmern dug deep into his most recent television appearances, revealed the one kitchen tool he would use for the rest of his life, and named his current favorite recipes (giant salads sound pretty good right now). Given his experience in "Bizarre Foods," it seemed only fitting to ask: What food would Zimmern never eat again? The answer definitely surprised us — and you may not agree with his choice!