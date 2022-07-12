The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals During Target Deal Days
Is it strange that it now seems like a lifetime ago that Target held its first Target Deal Days back in July 2019 (via a 2019 Target press release)? Billed as two days to shop "deals on top-national and only-at-Target brands across categories," that first iteration was, as one might have expected from Target, spot-on. In 2020, the company upped the ante, holding its Deal Days as a sort of prologue to the holiday season. Fast forward to today, and we're back where we started, right in the middle of summer. Because what better time to hold an online mega-sale than when potential shoppers are parked indoors by their air conditioners? At least that's what Amazon might have been thinking when it came up with the idea for Prime Day.
Of course, who can say what Amazon was thinking, or for that matter, what Target was thinking in scheduling its 2022 Deal Days for July 11 to 13, overlapping with Prime Day? All we can say is thank you, Target for not requiring a fancy membership (cough, cough Amazon Prime, cough) – and then proceed to lose ourselves in the online extravaganza of savings.
Let's see, what to buy, what to buy ... Apparel? Nah. Toys? Nuh-uh. College essentials? Come on, let's get to the one we really care about: kitchen appliances. Don't mind us while we compile a list of the best of the best kitchen appliance deals during Target Deal Days 2022.
The best stand-mixer deals
When we hear "deals on kitchen appliances," our minds immediately go to stand mixers. And who among us couldn't benefit from "an extra pair of big, beefy arms in your kitchen" as Today suggests a stand mixer can stand in for? Well, maybe not literally, but imagine how competent one might feel in the kitchen to be letting that aesthetically pleasing stand mixer over there do that pesky whisking while one gently stirs a mother sauce?
For anyone whose mind goes straight to KitchenAid when thinking of stand mixers, Target has that covered with deals on these iconic stand mixers. First, there's the least expensive of the bunch, the KitchenAid Professional 5-quart, for $279.99 (38% off the MSRP of $499.99). Then, at a barely higher price point, we have the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart, which, at $299.99, is 9% off its MSRP of $329.99. There's also the Kitchenaid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart, which, at $349.99 is 13% off of the MSRP of 399.99. Although Kitchen-Aid isn't the only player in the stand mixer game, these happen to be the only stand mixers whose prices have been discounted for Target's Deal Days and that are rated consistently five stars out of five by thousands of happy customers. If we were in the market, we'd compare them side-by-side in our browser and then go with the one that has the features that are most important to us.
Ever wonder why KitchenAid mixers are so expensive?
The best coffee maker deal
Between the global pandemic, supply-side madness, almost unspeakable inflation, and a war in Ukraine, one thing stands as a constant: coffee. Doesn't matter the season. If the sun came up in the morning, it's on our agenda for the day. Oh, and if you're not a coffee drinker, feel free to peruse these best tea kettles of 2022 in the meantime while we talk about the best deal you'll find during Target's Deal Days on coffee makers. And that would be the Klarstein Passionata Rossa 6 Cup Espresso, Cappuccino and Steam Frother.
Stainless steel, but painted this nifty fire-engine red, it boasts 15 pressure bars, a 1.3-quart water tank, and a drip tray that is apparently removable. It's brand new to Target, so there are no reviews as yet. But we did a bit of digging and found a number of excellent reviews online such as this one from Trusted Coffee Reviews, which says, quite frankly, "The Klarstein Passionata Pump Espresso Machine is a cheap espresso machine that will deliver a proper cup of coffee." It's an intriguing proposition, especially when it's priced at 28% off its regular MSRP of $166.99 – i.e., $119.89.
If becoming your own barista isn't on your bucket list, perhaps a smaller, less ambitious coffee maker might be more appropriate? If so, the Keurig K-mini single-serve pod-using coffee maker happens to be selling for $59.99, which is $40 off the MSRP of $99.99.
Target's best deal on air fryers
"Air fryer usage has increased by more than 60%, and air fryer cookbook sales are up by 11%" since 2020, according to The NPD Group, In terms of raw numbers, we're talking 25 million air fryers. That's how many have been sold in the U.S. in the past two years. But perhaps you're one of the roughly 306 million Americans who has not yet purchased your own countertop convection oven (which is, essentially, what an air fryer actually is, not that there's anything wrong with that. In fact, it's quite a good thing not to have to heat up your oven for, say, just a few air fryer sticky chicken wings).
If so, then you might be in the "Target" demographic for this Powerxl 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer, which Target has priced at $59.99, a full 50% off from its MSRP of $119.99. And by that, we mean that this deal could easily appeal to anyone on the fence regarding whether to purchase an air fryer. It's deeply discounted, it's generously proportioned, and at 1500 watts, it's capable of being used for baking as well as air-frying, according to Best Kitchen Hub.
The best deals on pure, frivolous kitchen-appliance fun
It's been a rough couple of years, and social distancing was hard. Thankfully, COVID-19 feels a lot less scary these days, which has helped put home-entertaining back on the table in many areas. And so it happens that we find ourselves daydreaming of hosting some really cool parties, and not just this summer either. Rather, we're thinking way ahead to colder days.
Or maybe that's what the marketing geniuses over at Target wanted us to think when it put a sweet little electric s'more and fondue maker on sale for 26% off the MSRP. Usually priced at $80.99, the Salton Sp1717 Indoor Electric S'more And Fondue Maker is $59.99 during Target's Deal Days. But if we're going to truly revel in frivolousness, is there anything more appropriate than a home cotton candy machine like the countertop version by Hastings? Although neither has been reviewed by a ton of customers, both have managed to garner a small number of four- and five-star ratings.