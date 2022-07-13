The Tuesday Deal Starbucks Lovers Need To Know About

Starbucks is making sure that coffee lovers are saying "TuesYay" all July long. According to Thrillist, the chain has announced that it will give one half-off drink to qualifying customers every Tuesday in July. The deal, known as "half-off TuesYays," only applies to members of the Starbucks Rewards Program. However, anyone can easily join for free by signing up with an email address on Starbucks' website to reap the benefits of this promotion.

Half-price Tuesdays only applies exclusively to Starbucks' cold drink collection. So those who adore sipping on hot lattes regardless of the weather are, sadly, out of luck. Also, according to Taste of Home, customers will need to physically go to a Starbucks location to take advantage of the TuesYay deal as it doesn't apply to deliveries.

This news comes at a great time as the company has been on the receiving end of some negative press lately, although Starbucks is trying to reinvent itself amid unionization efforts. And if you're looking for even more ways to enjoy Starbucks for cheap, becoming a Starbucks rewards member won't only keep you refreshed for half the price during July. The coffee company also offers those in its rewards program the choice of one completely free-of-charge drink or snack for their birthday. So on your special day, you'll once again be able to enjoy a Starbucks treat without a price tag.