The Big Way Nutrition Labels Are Changing For Ritz Crackers

As a nonprofit organization, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has made it a mission to work toward "an equitable food system that makes healthy, sustainable food accessible to all." Among its key missions is to get manufacturers to make their labels more transparent, so consumers can understand exactly what's inside the foods they're buying. For one, they want companies to do away with vague terms like "natural flavoring," which don't explicitly say what is in a product.

To that end, CSPI is working with snack food giant Mondelēz International on new packaging that will reveal exactly how much whole grain is in three of the manufacturer's products: Ritz "Baked With Whole Wheat" Crackers, Ritz "Baked with Whole Wheat" Fresh Stacks Crackers, and Premium "With Whole Grain" Saltine Crackers, per Food Dive. Moving forward, these boxes will specify the percentage of whole grains found in each serving of Ritz crackers. Citing data showing that many Americans strive to eat more whole grains, CSPI feels that the new labels will be critical for discerning consumers as they make their food choices.