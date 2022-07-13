Jill Biden Went Full-On Cringe With Her Insensitive 'Breakfast Tacos' Comment

If you ever wondered what Joe Biden enjoys eating, after his wife's unsavory comments at a UnidosUS conference yesterday, you can safely assume breakfast tacos will be avoided in the foreseeable future.

On July 12, First Lady Jill Biden gave a speech for UnidosUS, a non-profit organization based in San Antonio, Texas, where her supposed goal was to honor the cultural diversity and complex experiences of the Latino community, Eater reports. The conference was held in part to praise UnidosUS president Raul Yzaguirre, who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden for his lifelong advocacy work for justice, equality, and Hispanic civil rights.

Instead of commending Yzaguirre's work on immigration laws, which granted U.S. citizenship to roughly 3 million people, however, FLOTUS' remarks reduced his achievements to clichéd stereotypes of the Latino community. In the speech, she stated, "Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength."

While reading that may have caused you to crawl under your bed from secondhand embarrassment, this isn't the first time that one of the Bidens has made misguided comments about various ethnic communities (via Politico). Regardless, the public response to this most recent misstep is not helping Joe Biden's desire for increased support from Latinos.