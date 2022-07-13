Why Aldi Is Recalling A Fan-Favorite Chocolate Dessert

When brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht took over the family store in Germany in 1946, they had little idea that it would one day become an international hit. Aldi is now the most popular grocery store in Germany and its popularity continues to spread all over the world.

While the store took a little while to take off in America, it's become known for its high-value, no-fuss approach to groceries. While many of Aldi's products are its own brand, it supports local producers in the area where the stores are located and will buy from local farmers thereby supporting the local community (per The Grocery Store Guy).

One thing Aldi's does really well is cost-effective candy. Not only do they sell their own brand of chocolate Moser-Roth — which Food & Wine reports has had chocolate connoisseurs amazed during taste testing – but this one big brand of chocolate was recently recalled from all Aldi stores Australia-wide.