The Happy Meal-Inspired McDonald's Location That's Taking Twitter By Storm

With nearly 40,000 locations around the globe, you might think every McDonald's is one carbon copy after another, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Many McDonald's locations are unique and feature some pretty neat and even unusual designs that pay tribute to a certain area's specific culture or history.

The Twitter account @nonstandardmcd is keen on reminding folks of this, thanks to their ongoing series that documents unique instances of McDonald's architecture. This week, their latest share features a McDonald's location that, in the words of one Twitter user, exemplifies "peak Mcdonald's design."

Nicknamed "McDonald's De La Cajita," — roughly translated to "McDonald's of the Happy Little Box" the Guatemala City location looks just like a blown-up version of the iconic Happy Meal box — complete with fire-engine red sides, a gigantic yellow smiley face stamped on the side, and the signature golden arch 'handles' on top.

"I LOVE THIS! All our McDonalds should look like Happy Meals!" replied one user to the Twitter post. "That may be the greatest thing I will see all day," declared another. "If this ever gets torn down, all happy meals automatically become sad meals," wrote a third.

Of course, while the fun design is worthy of attention, it turns out there may also be an even more inspiring story behind this Happy Meal-themed location.