Reddit Just Revealed That A Fave Trader Joe's Snack Is Being Discontinued

Have you ever thought back over your childhood, reminiscing on a snack you used to eat while you watched TV after school, and suddenly realized you haven't seen the snack in question in quite some time? So you grab your phone, Google the item you're thinking about, and learn it's been discontinued for like, 10 years? It's definitely disheartening when foods you enjoy are taken off the market, but in actuality, it happens all the time.

Per Yahoo, some of the most iconic foods that have been removed from production are Jell-O pudding pops, Trix Swirls yogurt, and Dunkaroos. Another example was Haribo sugar-free gummy bears, which were discontinued due to a diarrhea-causing sugar alternative (per Atlas Obscura). The most common reasons foods are discontinued are poor sales, health concerns, and lack of ingredients, according to Eat This, Not That! Earlier this week, one Redditor broke the news that a certain sweet and salty snack will be leaving Trader Joe's soon.