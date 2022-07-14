Everything We Know About Trader Joe's Caesar Salad Warning
Caesar salad is basically the perfect work-day lunch. Crisp lettuce tossed in a savory dressing and loaded with parm feels indulgent, but is still healthy-ish, and can also pack a protein punch if you opt to add grilled chicken. Plus, this salad is conveniently common — it's easy to pick up a pre-packaged Caesar while you're already shopping for your regular groceries at Trader Joe's.
Well, usually. But right now, if you're in Idaho, Oregon, or Washington, you might want to re-think your lunch options, as Trader Joe's has issued a warning regarding one of its prepackaged Caesar salads. If you live in one of those states, have food allergies, or want to be extra cautious until the contaminant storm blows over, it might be time to invest in a few recipes for lunches you can make ahead for the week. You'll save a little money, and besides, how cute is a mason jar salad? Definitely way cuter than a contaminated salad. But if cooking lunch isn't in the cards for you, it's important to know that not everyone needs to freak out about that pre-packaged TJ's Caesar sitting in the fridge.
Caesar alert: Who needs to worry & why
According to an official "public health alert" issued by Trader Joe's, the contaminated Caesar salads have only been distributed in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. According to the retailer, only "Trader Joe's Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat" with best-by dates of 7/11/22 or 7/12/22 are subject to the recall (via Trader Joe's).
The contaminant itself is "undeclared egg," though it's not clear from the company's statement whether the egg is cooked or not. Most healthy, immunocompetent adults are unlikely to become severely ill from a small amount of uncooked egg, but it's still probably not a good idea to chow down since just like any bacteria, egg-born salmonella grows over time and these salads are already past their best by date (via Australian Eggs). To stay on the safe side, children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals should steer well clear of these salads for the time being.
Most importantly, anyone with an egg allergy should keep their distance from Trader Joe's Caesar salad with chicken if they live in Idaho, Oregon, or Washington, or just want to be extra cautious until the situation blows over. While Trader Joe's reports that no allergic reactions are known to have occurred, it's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to food. There are tons of other Trader Joe's food items that have cult followings to fill that temporary chicken Caesar void.