Everything We Know About Trader Joe's Caesar Salad Warning

According to an official "public health alert" issued by Trader Joe's, the contaminated Caesar salads have only been distributed in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. According to the retailer, only "Trader Joe's Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat" with best-by dates of 7/11/22 or 7/12/22 are subject to the recall (via Trader Joe's).

The contaminant itself is "undeclared egg," though it's not clear from the company's statement whether the egg is cooked or not. Most healthy, immunocompetent adults are unlikely to become severely ill from a small amount of uncooked egg, but it's still probably not a good idea to chow down since just like any bacteria, egg-born salmonella grows over time and these salads are already past their best by date (via Australian Eggs). To stay on the safe side, children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals should steer well clear of these salads for the time being.

Most importantly, anyone with an egg allergy should keep their distance from Trader Joe's Caesar salad with chicken if they live in Idaho, Oregon, or Washington, or just want to be extra cautious until the situation blows over. While Trader Joe's reports that no allergic reactions are known to have occurred, it's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to food. There are tons of other Trader Joe's food items that have cult followings to fill that temporary chicken Caesar void.