Twitter Had A Hilarious Response To Guy Fieri's Recent Award

On July 11, the Guy Fieri Foundation partnered with Caesars Entertainment to host a luncheon for more than 1,000 first responders and veterans. According to Casino.org, Fieri said, "Let's not just make it one day. Let's make it every day that we recognize our first responders and our vets." Following the lunch, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft honored Fieri with a ceremonial key to the city of Las Vegas. Naturally, the news made its way to Twitter, where Las Vegas Locally joked, "Guy Fieri has been given the key to the city. You legally have to let him in your house now."

Although several people weren't on board, countless Fieri fans were quick to comment in jest. One person wrote, "I'll let him in if he'll cook a meal for us," while another chimed in, "Okay, but only if he's bringing the groceries and making dinner." Others were astounded by the size of the key, commenting, "He's gonna need a bigger key ring," and "That door must be enormous." Sure, the key may be huge, but it needs to match Fieri's big personality. He is, after all, the Mayor of Flavortown, a nickname that had Twitter cracking up earlier this year.