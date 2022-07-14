The Classic Aldi Sandwich Bites That Are Taking Over Instagram

The official Aldi U.S. account took to Instagram to share some of its most popular products including memory foam walking shoes, woven serving trays, and seaweed snacks. "What do you tell someone who missed out on one of these fantastic #ALDIFinds? Hope you never find out," @aldiusa captioned the post. The photo that headlined the series, however, was none other than Aldi's PB&J bites. With six packs to a bag, these snacks are filled with strawberry and peanut butter, and also happen to be gluten-free.

Unsurprisingly, parents are loving Aldi's peanut butter and jelly bites. One user commented, "My daughter is obsessed with the PB+J bites so please make them permanent!!!" However, these bite-sized munchies have a broader appeal than you might have thought. "My son is obsessed with the PB&J bites (so am I)," a user wrote, while another shared "'Listen, if you don't keep those pb&j bites as a permanent item, I'll literally burst. They're my favorite snacks ever. Am I an adult yes! Do I like pb normally? Heck no. Are these crunchy snacks amazing? (The 100 emoji)."

If you are looking for a snack for people of all ages, it seems like Aldi's PB&J bites fit the bill. According to Instagram user @ohheyaldi, these bites have a $4.69 price tag.